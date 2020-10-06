Laura Marie Flaunts Her Perfect Backside In Black G-String Panties While Holding A Football

Laura revealed her plans to watch the Monday night game in the post.

Brunette smokeshow Laura Marie let it all hang out in her latest Instagram upload on Monday night. The model left little to the imagination as she rocked a scanty ensemble and revealed she was ready to watch the nationally televised NFL game.

In the spicy shot, Laura opted for a pair of black g-string panties. The lingerie rested high over her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist while exposing her round booty. The garment also showed off her long, lean legs.

She added a black cropped t-shirt to the mix. The top boasted short sleeves that flaunted her toned arms and clung tightly to her ample bust. She accessorized with a pair of white sneakers.

Laura stood in front of a silver barbecue grill for the photo. She had her perfect backside facing the camera and one leg placed in front of the other.

She rested one hand near her midsection as the other cradled a football. She twisted her torso as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a sunlit sky could be seen, as well as some green trees.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head. The locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back.

Laura’s over 1.4 million followers wasted no time sharing their appreciation for the revealing post by clicking the like button more than 11,000 times within the first 17 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also left over 180 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You’re so sexy,” one follower stated.

“Nice photo you look pretty and kind person I really like you very much and I always love you a lot sweetheart take care yourself good luck to you all the best,” another stated.

“Awesome beauty,” a third user gushed.

“Wow sexy and perfect,” a fourth person wrote.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to flashing her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tight workout gear in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently piqued the interest of her followers when she rocked a booty-baring thong bikini as she struck a pose outside. The suit also flaunted her sideboob, and was a big hit with her adoring fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 15,000 likes and over 230 comments.