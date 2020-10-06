Miley Cyrus Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Plunging Snakeskin-Print Halter Dress During Backyard Performance

Miley's performance will air on MTV.

Miley Cyrus showed off her glam side in her latest Instagram photo on Tuesday afternoon. She opted for a stunning ensemble from her backyard. The singer looked elegant and sexy as she showed off some skin during an outdoor performance.

In the steamy snap, Miley rocked a snakeskin-print halter dress. The garment was sleeveless and wrapped around her neck while flaunting her muscular arms and shoulders. It also included a plunging neckline that was cut down to her navel and exposed her ample cleavage.

The outfit hugged Miley’s curvy hips and tiny waist tightly as it accentuated her flat tummy and impressive abs in the process. She accessorized the style with multiple rings on her fingers and some bracelets on her wrist. She also decided on a pair of large hoop earrings.

Miley posed with her hip pushed out and one hand against her leg. She placed her other arm at her side as she pulled her shoulders back and tilted her head upward. She wore a sultry expression on her face as she stood in front of a microphone on a stand.

In the background of the shot, a tall tree and some lush green foliage could be seen. Some large red flowers were also visible. In the caption of the post, Miley revealed that the performance would be airing on MTV on October 16 as apart of their Unplugged series.

She wore her shaggy blond hair down and styled in loose pieces that brushed over her neck and shoulders. Her fringe bangs also covered her forehead.

Miley’s over 115 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 181,000 times in less than an hour after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 1,900 messages during that time.

“THIS OUTFIT ARE YOU KIDDING ME,” one follower stated.

“Gorgeous, can’t wait!” another gushed.

“You are epic!” a third user wrote.

“This Versace look though,” a fourth person commented.

The singer’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her sport sexy ensembles in her racy uploads. She’s often seen rocking barely there tops, teeny dresses, and tight pants in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley rocked yet another scanty dress just last month when she sported a black beaded gown with a hip-high slit and a revealing midsection cutout to show off her flat tummy. To date, that post has reeled in more than 1.3 million likes and over 6,600 comments.