Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Brooke Gets Wet & Sultry In A String Bikini During Florida Beach Trip

Brooke laid down in the sand for her stunning photo.

Brooke Hogan, the daughter of iconic WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan, showed off her killer curves for a salty and sandy photo shoot. On Monday, the former Hogan Knows Best star took to Instagram to share a smoking-hot bikini pic that was taken during a trip to Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Brooke, 32, rose to fame on her family’s VH1 reality series and its subsequent spinoff, Brooke Knows Best. She appeared alongside her famous father on the TNA iMPACT! Wrestling series, and she’s also a singer and actress. The born entertainer’s love of the ocean is evident in many of her projects, from low-budget horror movies like 2-Headed Shark Attack to her sizzling music video for the song “Touch My Body,” which premiered last year. She wore multiple bikinis for that project, and the reaction to her latest social media update was evidence that her fans never tire of seeing her in a two-piece.

Brooke’s fans have rewarded her post with over 7,000 likes so far. For her modeling shot, she laid on her side on the beach where the tide rolled in. The water only skimmed the surface of the sand, leaving her fit figure on full display. She wore a pale turquoise bikini with an adjustable triangle top. The piece’s stretchy cups showcased her ample assets and her smooth décolletage. Her bottoms were a classic low-rise design with high-cut sides that highlighted the curves of her shapely hips. Brooke’s only visible accessory was her silver navel piercing.

She was stretched out, accentuating her flat stomach and the way her slim waist tapered inward on her left side. She propped her head up on her right hand as she reached up with her left to run her fingers through her long blond mane. Her hair was soaked, and it tumbled over her right arm in wet ropes that floated on the water’s surface. She turned her face up toward the cloudy skies and closed her eyes as if in ecstasy.

Brooke’s Instagram followers had plenty to say about her sultry seaside pic, which was taken by professional photographer Bruce Amoroso.

“I thought this was Britney Spears, pre 2007,” one admirer wrote.

“Pretty mermaid washed up on the beach,” read another message.

“You win! Most gorgeous ever. I’m sending you a title belt now,” a third commenter said.

‘You are so beautiful Brooke. You have the most gorgeous body,” a fourth fan opined.

Brooke hasn’t been in the public eye as much these days, but that may soon change for the statuesque singer. According to a recent press release, she has a new reality series in development titled Brooke Knows Nashville. It will follow her as she pursues a country music career while trying to find love and start a family.