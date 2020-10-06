Lauren Drain Rocks Tight Black Pants & Leather Boots While Riding A Dirt Bike

Lauren Drain traded in her bikini for a sexy leather outfit that suited her figure just as well. The social media influencer added a series of snaps on October 5 that showed her an all-black ensemble.

The first image in the set captured the model on the back of a white dirt bike that appeared to be stopped. Drain placed one foot on the ground as she straddled the seat. The photo op took place in the middle of a street that was lined with tall trees and greenery. Drain posed in profile, showing off her bombshell body in a tight outfit that did her nothing but favors.

On her upper-half, she rocked a fitted leather jacket. The sleeves clung tightly to her muscular arms while the shoulders had a small amount of padding, giving it an edgy vibe. The body of the garment was tight on her waist, highlighting her tiny midsection. She added a pair of black pants to her lower half and like the top, they were snug on her figure, helping to accentuate Drain’s pert derriere.

Drain added some more leather to her look with a sexy pair of over-the-knee boots that were snug on her lower legs. The trendy accessory had a sizeable heel that would likely make riding difficult, but in the caption of the post, Drain made sure her fans knew that the ensemble was only for the shoot. To complete her attire Drain wore a shiny helmet, and her hair came spilling out of the back.

The next photo in the series captured the model on the same bike. Her feet were tucked near the side and it appeared to be an action shot with her long waves flowing in the wind. The remaining photos and one short video showed Drain during her motocross days, where she said that she spent a lot of time with her husband.

Fans loved the change of pace and made sure to shower Drain with compliments. So far, more than 23,000 have double-tapped the update, and 200-plus left comments for the fitness coach.

“I didn’t know you could ride!!!!!!! That’s a beautiful bike!!! You just got 10X more Awesome!!” one follower gushed, adding a set of flame and heart emoji.

“You guys look so dang young in the last photo!!” another fan pointed out.

“I love it… staying active is a lifestyle,” a third chimed in.

