Christina Milian Slays In A Skimpy Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Singer and actress Christina Milian thrilled her 6.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a double update in which she flaunted her curvaceous figure in a skimpy bikini. The two-piece set was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, a label Christina has worn on her Instagram page before. She tagged the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, in case her followers were looking to pick up the swimsuit for themselves.

Christina stood in a sleek pool, immersed only partially, with the water coming to below her knees. The top she wore featured unique cups that had a structured underwire and tiny cups that dipped low, showing off plenty of her cleavage. The underwire poked up slightly between her breasts, drawing even more attention to her cleavage, and thin strings stretched around her neck for support. The piece was crafted from an abstract blue and green print that looked stunning against her skin.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that featured the same eye-catching fabric. The bottoms had a sexy silhouette that accentuated her curves to perfection. A small triangular patch of fabric covered up any NSFW areas, and thin straps stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs. Another set of straps went just above, drawing more attention to her hourglass shape.

Christina’s long locks were damp, and had been slicked back away from her face. The curls tumbled down her back, and she had her arms by her sides as the photo was snapped. She wore a delicate bracelet, and gazed directly at the camera in the sizzling shot.

For the second image, Christina perched on the edge of the pool, bringing one hand to her curls and resting the other on the ledge beside her. A few of her tattoos were visible in the snaps, and her curves looked incredible in the skimpy bikini.

Christina’s fans loved the shots, and the post racked up over 71,700 likes within one hour, as well as 700 comments from her audience.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” one fan wrote.

“This woman does not look like she’s had multiple children,” another follower added, including a heart eyes emoji in his comment.

“Just what I needed,” a third fan remarked, loving the update.

“Body goal,” another commented, admiring Christina’s tantalizing physique.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina stunned her fans with another update in which she rocked a strapless one-piece swimsuit in a bold orange hue. The garment hugged her hourglass curves, and she had her hair pulled up in a messy bun atop her head. She looked radiant in the beautiful shots, lounging in a cozy-looking chair on a patio area.