Nastia Liukin Flaunts Her Slim Figure And Toned Legs In Some Of Her ‘Fav Looks’

Olympic gymnast and medal winner Nastia Liukin showed off her slim physique in her lasted Instagram update, which featured a series of photos that showcased some of her favorite outfits as well as trips she’s taken in the past.

In her first picture, Nastia displayed her slim waist and sculpted quadriceps as she posed on a sandy beach with bright blue water and crashing waves in the background. She rocked a tiger-print, one piece swimsuit which complemented her sun kissed skin. To accessorize, she added an oversized straw hat that she held onto in the shot with her right hand.

In another photo, Nastia sizzled in a flashy, bright pink jumpsuit. The pants-length romper was strapless, which exposed her toned arms. Nastia tilted her hips off to the left while one arm extended up in the air as she held onto her long, blond hair, which was fashioned in a high ponytail. The angle of the snap, as well as the sexy high heels she wore, accentuated her long legs.

The 30-year-old showcased her sculpted midsection in the fourth shot. She rocked a black bikini top which had triangle cups and thick straps that wrapped around her thin shoulders. The bottoms were also black and were a high-waisted cut, rising just above her bellybutton. The bottoms also had decorative gold chains that appeared to wrap around the entire waistline.

For the picture, she sat on what looked to be a sandy surface with both hands rested at her sides and slightly behind her. Her left leg was bent and crossed over her opposite leg. Nastia wore a pair of round-lens sunglasses as she faced the camera.

In one of the final pictures, Nastia once again flaunted her long legs as she walked on a dirt path in what appeared to be a forest. Her attire included a skimpy pink, Chanel printed skirt that included a matching crop top T-shirt.

The post accumulated nearly 4,000 likes in under an hour, with numerous fan comments that showered Nastia with love for her natural beauty.

“Nastia, these are absolutely breathtakingly beautiful, love them all, # 7 is my favorite!!!” one person remarked.

“Best legs I’ve ever seen!” another follower admitted, as they added heart and fire emoji to the comment.

“Truly one of the world’s great beauties,” a third fan wrote.

