Olympian Lolo Jones Flaunts Her Amazing Physique In Workout Gear As She Exercises Poolside

Lolo Jones is showing off her famous physique and giving fans some tips on how they can copy her Olympic-worthy workout.
The U.S. Olympic athlete took to Instagram this week to share a video of herself reclined on a mat set up by the side of a backyard pool. The clip shows her going through a series of exercises, and in the caption, she offered some detailed instructions on how fans could work out along with her. The intense regimen included planks, toe touches, glute raises, and a number of other blood-pumping exercises.
The video was a huge hit, racking up thousands of likes and a number of comments from supporters impressed by her physique and willing to give the workout a try.
“One of the most underrated athletes. Still goes in beast mode everyday. You go girl,” one person commented.
Others praised her incredible work ethic, noting the incredible intensity of the poolside session.
“Nobody’s gonna outwork her!” a user commented.
“You’re so beautiful, and your dedication to fitness is unparalleled,” another wrote, punctuating the comment with a fire emoji.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s another great home workout to strengthen your core and get your blood flowing. ????????⬇️ ???? ???????????????????????????????? ???? – Use just your arms or add any kind of weight you want from a book to a gallon of water and reach for your leg.Be sure to do each leg 3×10, and then alternate. ???? ???????????????????????????????? ???? – shift you legs to the side like you’re doing a windshield wiper, hold a solid position that is comfortable but not too easy for 30s and then if you’re it add it weight by doing single arm dumb bell bench press opposite to the direction you legs are shifted, do both sides. ???? ???????????????????????????????? ???? – Toe touchers, legs vertical and reach for your toes! Do 3×20, and if that gets too easy add in some weight! ???? ???????????????????????????????? ???? – Donkey kicks! Get into downward dog position and kick like a donkey! 3×10 reps ???? ???????????????????????????????? ???? – Plank shifts, start on your elbows in push up position and drop down to your elbows one are at a time into plank position, try to maintain stability through your core like a plank. Don’t Pike! ???? ???????????????????????????????? ???? – Single leg toe touchers 3×10, alternate each leg. ???? ???????????????????????????????? ???? – Glute raises from Downward dog position. Get into downward dog and raise one leg at a time level with your body, try not to shift and stay stable You will feel great after this workout!
Followers of the Olympic athlete are used to seeing some intense exercises on her social media feed. Jones regularly shares posts showing off her weight-lifting sessions and other workouts, which are about more than just looking good for her social media followers. In an Instagram post earlier this year, Jones explained that she had aspirations of returning to the international scene to compete in track and field again, though had hit a snag with her training.
“I’m starting over. I took some time off when everything shut down. Exhausted,” Jones wrote in the caption. “I had to take a step back and see if I could rally for another year in Track after the Olympics were postponed. So this is me. Starting again. From ground zero.”
Jones’s fans also get to see the fruits of her labor. Alongside the tutorials to help get their blood flowing and tighten up their muscles, Jones also gives followers some glimpses of the incredible physique she maintains at the age of 39, nearly 16 years after first starting her international athletic career. Earlier this month, she shared an Instagram post showing her posing by the pool in an outfit paying tribute to video game character Lara Croft. Jones showed off her washboard abs and well-toned arms and legs in the shot, which captured some viral attention.