‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Summer Learns A Shocking Secret

The Young and the Restless episode on Tuesday, October 6, featured a serious argument between Chelsea and Adam when he threatened to go off on his own to protect his family. Summer reconsidered her elopement with Kyle while Phyllis tried to win over Victoria. Finally, Lily and Billy cleared the air after his rash decisions last week.

Lily (Christel Khalil) confronted Devon (Bryton James) over why she had to hear about Amanda (Mishael Morgan) being Hilary’s twin from Billy (Jason Thompson). Devon apologized and promised to do better. Then, Billy called Lily with the excellent news that Amanda got the judge to drop both Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) cases against Chancellor Communications. She relayed the information to Devon and left.

Later, at work, Lily caught Billy up on her discussion with Devon. Then they discussed work. Billy wanted to do a follow-up exposé on Adam, but she asked him to walk away, so Billy agreed. The two went for coffee at Crimson Lights and cleared the air. She warned him not to make decisions without discussing it with her. Billy promised he would be fully transparent with Lily, and he mentioned that their partnership and friendship was the most important thing is his life outside of his children.

At his penthouse, Adam ranted over the judge, dismissing his case. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) cautioned Adam not to run off and exact revenge on Billy. After some discussion, Chelsea let Adam know that backers and influences will no longer support her new company’s launch, which enraged Adam even more. He declared that Billy must pay the price for ruining their lives. Adam warned that if Billy wanted a monster, he’d get a monster. Chelsea yelled at him and said that he was about to do irreparable damage to their family. Then, Adam accused Chelsea of not trusting him to take care of them.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) had coffee at Crimson Lights, and they discussed Billy’s article about Adam. Jack let his sister know that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) said everything in it was right, and then he said that Victor (Eric Braeden) gave him a lead on Bodhi holding company and the necklace.

At Society, Jack met Lauren (Tracey Bregman), and she let him know that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) was in labor. Jack asked her about the emerald because the holding company led to Lauren’s father. She promised to check and let him know soon, and then she got a text that Chloe had delivered her baby, and she left.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) talked about her big idea. Nick reminded her that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) had other things on her mind after Vicky refused to meet Phyllis. However, Phyllis didn’t take no for an answer, and she barged into Victoria’s office at Newman Enterprises. She pitched the idea that Newman would use the Grand Phoenix for all its business, but Victoria refused to consider it. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) walked in at the end, and after Phyllis left, Nikki noted that it would’ve been a good move. However, Victoria reminded her mom that nothing with Phyllis ever turned out okay.

At the Ranch, Nick and Nikki tried to be optimistic about Sharon (Sharon Case) and her upcoming surgery. Nikki confessed to Nick that she thought Victor and Victoria wouldn’t recover from their latest rift. Nick indicated that he was more worried about Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and the bullying she’d experienced.

In their hotel room, Summer (Hunter King) admitted that she had second thoughts about eloping. Kyle (Michael Mealor) said he understood because they were keeping it from their families. The couple decided to let their parents know. He stepped away, and his phone beeped. Summer glanced at it and was stunned to see he and Lola (Sasha Calle) had been texting. Kyle returned with a gift box.

Jack received Kyle’s text and wasn’t happy. Phyllis got Summer’s message, and she told Nick that she would handle it so that he could focus on Faith and Sharon. Phyllis called Jack.