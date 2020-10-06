‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Defends Tyra Banks’ Wild Elimination Screw-Up: ‘It Was Not Tyra’s Fault!”

The veteran 'Dancing With the Stars' judge says a technical glitch was to blame for the shocking mixup on Monday's live show.

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba opened up about the awkward elimination mishap that took place on Monday night’s live episode of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

In the final seconds of the show, viewers were stunned when new host and executive producer Tyra Banks incorrectly read the names of the two couples in jeopardy and had to call Cheer star Monica Aldama and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy back to the stage after she had already announced them as “safe.”

In the end, judges Carrie Ann and Derek Hough sent Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe home, but it was definitely a nailbiter for Monica and Val, as well as a confused Chrishell Stause and Vernon Davis, the two other celebs who were caught in the crossfire after not being called “safe” or “in jeopardy” at all.

In the opening segment on The Talk on Tuesday, Carrie Ann explained exactly what went down behind the scenes on her nighttime show.

The veteran ABC judge admitted that the “chaotic” mixup was a first and had never happened before in the first 28 seasons of Dancing With the Stars that were hosted by Tom Bergeron. She then explained how the error occurred and why it was unfair to place blame on the host of the show.

“Everyone is blaming Tyra on social media,” Carrie Ann said.

“It was not Tyra’s fault! She had the wrong names given to her at the beginning of the elimination round. It was a technical error in the booth about counting the votes and who was actually the bottom two. I think Tyra did an amazing job handling a really intense live situation.”

Carrie Ann added that she felt bad for everyone involved but that the mixup was a learning moment for everyone. She promised that protocols will be put in place to ensure that it will never happen again.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Tyra also explained the embarrassing gaffe in a Twitter post, which can be seen here. The DWTS host told her followers that the “wrong names” were on the on the cards that she was given to read from, and she called the unfortunate live TV situation “challenging.”

The America’s Next Top Model alum has featured a steady stream of criticism since taking over Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews’ co-hosting roles on Dancing With the Stars last month. She recently admitted that she is still learning and that she “messed up” but kept going.