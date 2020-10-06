Chloe Saxon Sizzles In A Snakeskin-Print Mini Dress & Matching Thigh-High Boots

Buxom brunette Chloe Saxon tantalized her 838,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy series of snaps in which she rocked a colorful ensemble. Her outfit was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the first slide as well as in the caption of the post.

Chloe showcased her curvaceous figure in a snakeskin-print mini that incorporated neon hues, which were toned down with the inclusion of black throughout the pattern. The garment had a high neckline and long sleeves, with the fabric stretching over her slender arms and ample assets. The garment nipped in at her waist before stretching back out over her voluptuous hips, and the bodycon fit accentuated her hourglass shape.

The hem came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving some of her tattoos on display. Chloe paired the dress with matching thigh-high boots. Only a few inches of her toned thighs were exposed in the look, but the ensemble highlighted her curves to perfection.

Chloe’s long locks were parted in the middle, and they tumbled down her chest and back in glossy curls. She posed in a hallway with a green patterned runner stretching all the way down the wood floors, and she kept her gaze focused somewhere in the distance.

For the second snap, she placed both hands on her waist to highlight her figure. She posed with one hand by her side for the third slide, showing off her long pink nails and placing her fingertips on her cheekbone. Her lips remained parted in a seductive expression.

For the final shot, she glanced at the camera, pulling her bag up over her shoulder. She angled her body slightly to the side, showing that the dress had a small slit on the side that exposed even more of her skin.

Her fans loved the share, and the post received over 2,200 likes within 38 minutes of going live. It also racked up 77 comments in the same brief time span.

“This dress and boots. Marry me so I can do a life sentence with you,” one fan wrote, including a trio of flame emoji as well as several drooling face emoji in the comment.

“You are sexy and delicious as usual Chloe,” another follower added.

“You make the outfit look good,” a third fan chimed in.

“Stunning,” yet another remarked.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chloe flaunted her figure in a series of snaps taken at a bathroom of the Corinthia London. She rocked another Fashion Nova ensemble for the occasion, showing off her curves in an animal-print bodysuit that left little to the imagination.