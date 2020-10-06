Michelle Obama Encourages Americans To Vote For Joe Biden In New Video

Former first lady Michelle Obama encouraged Americans to vote for Joe Biden in a new video released on Tuesday, PBS News reported. Specifically, she asked her listeners to vote for the former vide president “like your lives depend on it.”

In the nearly 25-minute video, entitled “Michelle Obama’s Closing Argument,” which was released by the Biden campaign, Mrs. Obama covered a wide range of topics, from the election, to Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, to white privilege.

“Believe it or not, the election is right around the corner. Votes are already being cast,” she opened the video, which can be seen below.

She went on to encourage voters who might be undecided, or who might not have been planning to vote at all, to understand what’s at stake and to make a plan today to cast their vote.

“Because let’s be honest: right now our country is in chaos,” she said.

The blame for that chaos, she said, lies on a president who “isn’t up to the job.”

She went on to take President Donald Trump to task for his continual downplaying of the coronavirus, as well as his “relentless” push to have schools reopened, absent a clear plan for how to make that happen while protecting kids, and the adults who will be around them, from the disease. She noted that, as a parent herself, whose daughters are in college and, fortunately, taking college remotely, she recognizes the pain the pandemic has caused other parents.

By coincidence, her remarks on Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic came on the same day that, as reported by The Inquisitr, the president again downplayed the severity of the illness in a tweet, just a day after being released from the hospital where he received treatment for the disease.

Elsewhere in the video, Mrs. Obama discussed other issues that are likely to be on the minds of voters as November 3 approaches.

For example, she brought up the issue of white privilege, and accused the current administration of trying to drum up racial unrest.

“‘The president and his allies are trying to tap into that frustration and distract from his breathtaking failures by giving folks someone to blame other than them. They’re stoking fears about Black and brown Americans, lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs, whipping up violence and intimidation,” she said.

She concluded by suggesting that this election could play out similarly to the way the one in 2016 did — by a handful of votes in a few key swing states putting the electoral college in the Republicans’ favor.

“So we have got to make our plan to vote this instant,” she said, encouraging Americans who have the option to vote early, and others to find out when and where they can vote in-person, and to be at the polls as early as possible.