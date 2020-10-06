Nata Lee Flaunts Incredible Curves In Sexy Witch Costume

On Tuesday, October 6, Russian model and DJ Nata Lee uploaded a festive photo on her secondary Instagram account.

The picture showed the 21-year-old posing outside with a brick wall and what appears to be a house in the blurred background. According to the geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Paris, France.

Nata looked stunning in a sexy witch costume that put her incredible curves on display. The bewitching ensemble featured a black velvet strapless mini dress, a teal velvet corset, and a pair of tights. She finished off the look with a sheer bell-sleeved bolero with velvet detailing and a matching hat. The blond beauty also wore her long locks down in slightly tousled waves and drew black freckles on her cheeks.

For the picture, Nata turned to the side and arched her back, flaunting her pert derriere. She turned her palms up and focused her gaze on the camera lens, as she parted her full lips.

In the caption of the post, Nata revealed that Halloween is her “favorite holiday” and proceeded to ask her followers about their costumes. She also tagged the Instagram account of her beau, professional photographer, Alexander Mavrin, suggesting that he had taken the photo.

While many commenters ignored Nata’s question, quite a few of her followers took the time to shower her with compliments.

“Beautiful costume! You are an adorable sexy witch! Ha. xx,” wrote one fan.

“I live in Salem Massachusetts and I haven’t seen a witch as beautiful as you,” added a different devotee.

“Gorgeous lady,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“God you are so beautiful @n.lee007,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji in the comments section to vocalize their praise for the model.

The stunning snap appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Nata is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a white off-the-shoulder crop top and cheeky yellow lace underwear. That provocative post has been liked over 68,000 times since it was shared.