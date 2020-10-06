Next Week’s ‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Finn Supports Steffy, Zende & Thomas Compete, Carter’s New Offer

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease romance, healing, and some healthy competition. The week of October 12-16 has a smitten Carter Lawrence (Lawrence Saint-Victor) wanting to move to the next level with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). But is Zoe ready for a commitment now that Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) is in town? Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is back from rehab and has Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) by her side, per The TV Watercooler. In the meantime, Zende and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) size each other up.

Carter Makes An Offer

The lead Forrester Creations’ attorney was recently promoted to COO. At the time Zoe was very excited about his new job and even did a jig, as evidenced in the image below.

Carter and Zoe have been getting to know each other and have had a few dates. Zoe appreciated his kindness and concern, while he told her that they had a lot in common. They even shared a kiss or two.

Now it appears as if Carter wants to take things further with Zoe. He wants to know if she wants to be his girlfriend. Those who follow the soap opera know that Carter is not a ladies’ man and has very few girlfriends. How will he feel if he knows that Zoe’s already making the moves on someone else? Zende is back in town and she’s been flirting with the designer.

Finn Supports Steffy

Steffy finally admitted that she has a problem and is getting the help that she needs. As seen in the image below, Finn, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) confronted her about her abusing painkillers, she realized that she was an addict.

While many other men may have run, Finn has chosen to support Steffy. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for two weeks in advance tease that he will help her with transitioning back into her home life.

Finn knows that she has a lot on her plate and may help to lessen her daily chores. Not only is she the co-CEO of Forrester Creations, but she’s also a single mother. Little Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) demands a lot of time and attention that Steffy may not be able to provide at the moment. Steffy will need to rely on the help of her family and friends if she’s going to make it through this.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge, Liam, and Finn form a united front in a struggle to save Steffy. pic.twitter.com/oGr8rOkQPR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 29, 2020

A Fashion Rivalry on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ridge remains Forrester Creations’ head designer and designs exclusively for the Originals range. However, everyone thought that Thomas would lead the way for the next generation. The talented designer will receive some competition in the weeks to come.

When Zende left for Forrester International in Paris, he was a young and inexperienced talent. While he was abroad, he honed his talent and has become a force to be reckoned with. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Zende and Thomas will go head-to-head in a fierce competition to show their worth.

Will their rivalry spill over into their personal lives? How will Thomas feel about his ex-fiancée making eyes at Zende? The Bold and the Beautiful teases high fashion and dirty drama in the months to come.