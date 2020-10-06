Tom Brady Doesn’t Agree With Texans Firing Bill O’Brien: ‘Doesn’t Make A Lot Of Sense To Me’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady strongly disagreed with the firing of Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien after the team went 0-4 to start the year.

According to TMZ, Brady expressed that the decision came far too quickly in the season and stated he didn’t really understand the move to change the coaching staff.

“Four weeks ago, everyone was so hopeful about what the season could become. You hate to see things transpire as they do and to lose a coach four games into the season doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. It’s always tough when you see that happen, especially four games into the year,” Brady said in a recent radio interview.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, O’Brien was fired on Monday night after losing to the Minnesota Vikings. Despite O’Brien maintaining a winning record of 52-48 over the past seven years, the Texans have gone two consecutive years without AFC championship game appearances and have never made it to a Super Bowl.

One of the main reasons people assume Brady is supporting O’Brien is because the two were once both part of the New England Patriots organization, according to a report from The Spun. O’Brien held various leadership positions for the Patriots, including an assistant and offensive coordinator, as well as a quarterbacks staff member from 2007-2011.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Brady complimented his former mentor’s leadership ability in the midst of a very difficult occupation.

“I think he is a hell of a coach. I think he does a great job,” the athlete stated.

The 43-year-old also said that the players on the Houston team appeared to enjoy playing for O’Brien, despite critics assuming the opposite based on the club’s losing record.

“I’ve thought he’s done a great job in Houston over the years. Those guys really seemed to love playing for him,” he remarked.

While Brady may have disagreed with the recent change in staff, many fans thought the switch needed to happen much sooner. Texan fans were disappointed in O’Brien’s questionable lineup changes. Most notably, he traded DeAndre Hopkins, thought to be the team’s best offensive weapon, in the offseason as well as the club’s first and second round draft picks in the upcoming 2021 draft.

Romeo Crennel will lead the Texans for the remainder of the schedule at an interim level.