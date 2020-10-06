Jilissa Zoltko Stuns In Plunging Crop Top & Denim Shorts

Jilissa Zoltko kept her amazing Instagram feed rolling with a brand new post that showed off her insanely toned physique. In the snap uploaded on October 6, the hot law student rocked a plunging crop top and a pair of denim shorts.

In the first pic, Jilissa was captured flaunting her killer figure at a sidewalk near several establishments. She stood with her legs parted, and her hip popped to the side. She placed her left hand in her pocket, while her other hand stayed on the side. The hottie gazed directly into the camera with a closed-lip smile on her face. Her golden locks were windswept, and some parts of her skin were hit by sunshine.

The second snap showed Jilissa in a similar stance. Only this time, she glanced at her right with a big smile on her face that displayed her pearly whites.

The influencer looked casual and sexy in a printed crop top with long sleeves. Notably, her clothing had a heavenly vibe with angels in the sky printed all over. The deep neckline exposed an ample amount of her cleavage, and the twist design helped accentuate her decolletage. The clothing had a tight fit that clung to her body and assets like a glove.

Jilissa sported a pair of high-waisted shorts that hugged her small waist. The bottoms were acid-washed that caused its light blue color. It was also tattered on one side. The hem hit at her upper thighs, highlighting her lean thighs.

Instead of using words, Jilissa dropped an angel emoji in the caption and shared that her outfit was from PrettyLittleThing. She gave credit to the brand by tagging the company’s Instagram page in both the post and the picture.

Jilissa accessorized with gold hoop earrings and sported a white mini Chanel flap bag. Her blond hair was down and styled in loose waves. She also had sunglasses, which she wore on top of her head.

The update earned a lot of love, as fans and fellow influencers flocked to the comments section to shower Jilissa with compliments and praise. Her online supporters hit the like button over 25,000 times and left more than 290 comments under the sizzling share. Some admirers were left speechless by her beauty and body, opting to drop a combination of emoji instead.

“WOW! You look amazing, as always. A pleasure to see you early in the morning, even online,” a fan wrote.

“I am loving your style! I know not everyone likes this print, but I adore it. It looks perfect on you,” commented another follower.