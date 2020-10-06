Savannah Chrisley Shows Off Tiny Waist In A Leopard-Print Dress While Shooting Down Dating Rumors

Savannah Chrisley flaunted her amazing figure on Instagram while posing with her BFF and shooting down dating rumors. The Chrisley Knows Best star shared the sexy new selfie to her feed on October 5, and her fans are loving the sight.

The photo captured the reality star posed in front of a silver-rimmed mirror. A long green planter sat in front of her while her friend, Chadd Bryant, posed in back. In the caption of the update, Savannah made sure that her fans knew that the pair are not an item, following her split from Nic Kerdiles. Savannah stood confidently in the center of the frame, holding her cell phone in one hand and placing the opposite on her hip. She averted her gaze off-camera while flaunting her body in a chic look.

Savannah sported a leopard-print dress that did nothing but favors for her curves. Its deep V-neckline plunged low into her chest, teasing a peek of cleavage and leaving her bronze collar on display for her fans to admire. The garment had flowy sleeves that were loose on her arms, giving her look an elegant vibe. Savannah wore a thin black belt around her waist, highlighting her tiny midsection. The dress was tight on her hips, and it proceeded to flow out near her thighs.

Savannah added a few accessories, including a pendant necklace, a silver watch, and a set of gold bracelets to match. She styled her short, blond tresses with a side part and tucked her hair behind her ear.

Chadd channeled his inner cowboy for the photo op. The stylist sported a tight, blue button-down shirt and a pair of red pants. Like Savannah, he added a few accessories to his ensemble, including a brown belt and a trendy fedora. Chadd tucked one hand into one pocket and looked at himself in the mirror.

In the caption of the post, Savannah joked that she and Chadd give each other “these looks” frequently. The upload has been well-received so far, earning over 43,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Many social media users quickly applaud Savannah’s outfit while a few others commented on the relationship status.

“Looking beautiful! I hope you are feeling happy and great!!” one follower gushed, adding a series of red heart and flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Even if you were dating whose business is it anyway. No ones. So pretty,” a second social media user wrote.

“Just because a guy and a girl are friends, that doesn’t always mean they are dating. It’s good to have a best friend of the opposite sex!” one more added.