Sofia Richie Goes Braless Underneath Unbuttoned Blouse In Stunning Instagram Update

On Tuesday, October 6, Sofia Richie shared a stunning snap with her 6.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo, which was taken with Sofia’s smartphone, showed the 22-year-old posing outside in front of a sizable mirror. A building with a clay tile roof was visible in the background. The fashion designer stood with her shoulders back and leaned slightly to the left. She gazed at her phone screen with a series expression on her face, as she snapped the selfie.

Sofia opted to go braless underneath an unbuttoned sage green blouse that had been tied at her waist. She paired the top with ribbed green bottoms that appeared to have a fuzzy texture. The color of her garments beautifully complemented her tan skin. The model finished off the sultry look with two delicate gold bracelets worn on her right wrist.

For the photo, the blond beauty wore her honey-colored hair down in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving her additional glamour.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation seemingly made reference to her all-green ensemble.

The photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Strong, and [b]eautiful you look like an angel sent from heaven,” wrote one fan.

“Girl you never looked better! Time to shine,” added a different devotee.

“Imagine looking like this. I wouldn’t know how to act. Sofia if you’re reading this right now. Know [sic] that you are loved! I love you! Stay safe!” remarked another admirer, adding a pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

Paris Hilton, who co-starred in the series The Simple Life with Sofia’s sister Nicole Richie, also commented on the post.

“Stunning sis!” wrote the socialite, along with a heart-eye emoji.

As fans are aware, Sofia is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last month Sofia uploaded a picture, in which she wore a beige crop top that showcased her incredible curves and flat stomach. That post has been liked over 200,000 times since it was shared.