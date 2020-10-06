Natalie Portman, 39, Rocks A Floral Bikini Under Her Wetsuit While Hitting Up The Beach In Byron Bay

The actress spent the day by the ocean with her three-year-old daughter, Amalia.

Natalie Portman has been hard at work on her upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder, which began production last month in Australia. Recently, however, the actress found some time to get away from the set and enjoy a relaxing day on the beach, where she looked as gorgeous as ever in a

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail captured the 39-year-old spending a fun day under the sun on Monday with her three-year-old daughter Amalia at The Pass, a popular swim spot in Byron Bay. The A-lister rocked a sleek black wetsuit during her time by the water that clung tightly to her hips, accentuating her trim midsection and killer curves. It also boasted a high-cut design that showcased Natalie’s sculpted thighs and lean legs that were coated in a layer of sand following some playtime on the shore with her second child, who was suited up in pink-and-white striped swimwear.

While the wetsuit offered Natalie ample protection from the bright sun, she opted to partially remove it at one point in her beach day to catch some rays on her upper body. She unzipped the garment down to her navel and let its arms hang loosely around her waist, revealing the black-and-white floral bikini top she sported underneath.

The Black Swan star stunned in the halter-style garment that looped around her neck and clasped tightly around her rib cage, showcasing her toned arms and shoulders while also highlighting her slender frame. It had a low-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage, which was further enhanced by its underwire-style cups. A flirty tie detail fell in the middle of her chest, drawing even more attention to her busty display.

Natalie’s short brunette tresses were tied back in a low ponytail as she romped around the beach. They appeared slightly damp, likely from a dip in the refreshing water. She also sported a pair of chic black sunglasses to provide some relief from the sun.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

As noted by The Daily Mail, Natalie relocated to Australia in September with her husband, Benjamin Millepied, and their two children, Aleph, 9, and Amalia, to begin filming the fourth installment of the Thor series, which is set to be released in 2022. Natalie portrays Jane Foster in the films, who is the love interest to Chris Hemsworth’s hunky Thor, the Asgardian god of thunder.

The movie was rumored to be Chris’s last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, The Inquisitr recently reported that the star confirmed he would not be saying goodbye to the MCU anytime soon.