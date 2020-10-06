Meghan Markle’s Friend, ‘Suits’ Costar Patrick J. Adams Is Afraid To Call Her Because He’s ‘Too Intimidated’

Meghan Markle’s old friend and Suits costar Patrick J. Adams would love to give her a call and catch up, but he can’t because he’s too “intimidated” by her, People reported.

It’s not uncommon for people who work together to form friendships, and that’s true for people in the regular workplace as well as in the TV and movie industries. And while their careers may take them their separate ways, TV actors, just like regular workers, like to keep in touch with their old work friends.

As such, Adams continued his friendship — to a degree, at least — with Meghan after she left her USA Network show to marry into royalty. Meghan and Harry welcome Baby Archie at about the same time Adams and partner Troian Bellisario welcomed their own daughter, and the two shared pictures and baby gifts.

However, a lot has changed since then. Specifically, Meghan and Harry have resigned as senior members of the royal family, moved to the United States, inked a deal with Netflix, and endured their share of negative press in both the United States and the U.K.

Calling his old pal, Adams now says, just kind of scares him.

“I think it’s pure fear. I guess I’m scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation,” he said, adding that he’s happy that she’s moved to the U.S.

JC Olivera / Getty Images

And as for the media scrutiny that his former on-screen wife has endured, Adams called it “sad.”

“Knowing what’s in Meghan’s heart and knowing how compassionate she can be, it’s hard to watch because you want your friends to be left alone to build their life together,” he said.

Adams also addressed a matter that’s become something of a controversy since Meghan and her husband moved to the U.S. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, weeks ago the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in a video in which they encouraged Americans to vote, saying that the stakes have never been higher than they are in this election. Though neither of them named any names, some in the U.S. took it as a thinly-veiled attempt to convince voters to vote against Donald Trump, while some in the U.K. pointed to the royal tradition of staying out of politics entirely.

Adams is glad she made the video.

“I’m very, very happy that she’s becoming very vocal and doing whatever she can to help the election in November,” he said.