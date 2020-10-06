Summer Lynn Hart Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In A Mismatched Bikini For New Instagram Video

Summer Lynn Hart added another titillating post on her Instagram page. On Monday, October 5, the American model flaunted off her ample assets and killer figure in a video that showcased her wearing a mismatched two-piece swimsuit.

In the saucy clip, Summer was caught flaunting her curves outdoors, clad in her beach attire. At the beginning of the video, she tugged at her bikini top while walking closer to the camera. In the next part, she held a can of Bang Energy drink. One part showed the babe drinking the product, enjoying the new Key Lime Pie flavor.

At one point, she was seen walking down a pathway, playing with her hair. Summer also spiced things up by placing her arms on her bust, squeezing her chest inward. Some parts showed her smiling brightly, and did a turn in the reel, walking away from the videographer. The angle showcased a glimpse of her pert booty.

Summer wore a mismatched bikini that exposed plenty of skin. It included a green top that featured fully-lined cups cut so small, her breasts were hardly contained. The garment also had a deep neckline that exposed her cleavage. The pink straps that provided support clung over her neck, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

The hottie sported a pair of sheer trousers. The high-waisted design obscured her navel from view, but the thick waistband that hugged her slim waist highlighted her flat stomach and abs. The see-through piece showed a hint of her thong, which was white. The swimwear boasted a low-cut waistline and a high-cut design.

Summer accessorized with a gold choker-style necklace, a ring, and an apple watch. The influencer left her blond hair down and styled in loose wavy curls. She let the long strands fall over her shoulders, with the rest cascading down her back.

In the caption, Summer wrote something about the energy drink and its flavor. She tagged the brand in the post, as well as the company’s CEO. In under 24 hours of being live on the social media site, the post has been watched over 32,800 times. It also earned more than 7,400 likes and 150-plus comments. Many of her online supporters and fellow influencers flocked to the comments section, showering her with compliments and praise.

“I would love to eat a pie with you, Summer. So stunning!” one of her followers commented.

“I would prefer your outfit without the pants, but you still look gorgeous and so hot,” added another fan.

“Beautiful body, dear. I enjoyed looking at you in your new video. Morning from Indonesia,” a third admirer wrote.