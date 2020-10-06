‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Zende Returns With A Startling Announcement

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 7 tease the return of one of Forrester Creations very own. Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) makes a return and immediately sparks a frenzy upon landing in Los Angeles, per Highlight Hollywood.

Zende’s Unexpected News

Those who follow the soap opera will remember that he and Nicole Avant Forrester Dominguez (Reign Edwards) left for Paris together. Zende wanted to hone his newfound designing talent in Paris and was pleased that a position had come up. Nicole accompanied her husband and was excited about working on their marriage away from the interference from family and friends.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Zende will come back with some rather startling news. The information will surprise his family and have them supporting him as he goes through a difficult time.

Since no mention has been made of Reign Edwards returning to the soap opera, it could indicate that her character doesn’t make a comeback. This would also explain Zende’s announcement.po

It appears as if Zende and Nicole are no longer together and that he may even be newly single. He may even have fled back to Los Angeles to get away from the heartache and make a fresh start in a different city.

Who's ready for Zende's return to Los Angeles? ????‍♀️????‍♂️#BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/Vnix7EifHe — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 4, 2020

Flirty Zoe Welcomes The Designer

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) has always had an eye for an attractive man. She and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) have only recently started dating and are still in the getting to know each other phase.

The Bold and the Beautiful teases that when Zoe eyes Zende, sparks will begin to fly.

“Word is about to spread around here like wildfire,” she teases, as seen in the above video.

Zende doesn’t know what she’s talking about. The sassy model informs him that he’s the reason that people will start talking. Again, she tells him that he’s going to be a hot commodity.

Since the designer’s been out of the game for a while, he hesitates before answering her.

“Are you flirting with me, Zoe?” he questions her.

“Okay, well if you have to ask that, I guess I’m not doing a great job,” she replies.

Apparently, Zoe doesn’t think it’s wrong to flirt even if you’re in a relationship with someone. She may also be feeling a bit neglected because Carter has just been promoted to COO of the fashion house. He may be putting in extra hours at work to learn the ropes while his girlfriend makes the moves on someone else.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease more drama when Zoe’s younger sister comes to town.