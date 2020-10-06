Anna Katharina Nearly Pops A Button On Tight Crop Top In Sultry Snaps

Blond bombshell Anna Katharina has a body worthy of envy. While most of her Instagram updates capture her showing off most of her curvaceous figure in revealing swimwear, she took to the photo-sharing app on Tuesday to show off her voluptuous chest in a tight knit crop top with a plunging neckline.

Anna’s shirt was white, which made her bronze skin pop. The hemline of the number cut off at her ribcage, giving her fans a generous view of her bare tummy. The focal point of the top, however, was its button-up front, which seemed slightly stressed by the model’s ample cleavage. In fact, a couple of the buttons looked as though they might pop at any moment. She teamed the garment with a pair of pale pink bikini bottoms that sat low on her her hips. The skimpy numbers featured a tiny ruffle on the top.

The post consisted of two pictures. Anna appeared to be sitting outside with part of a stone porch lined with lush green shrubbery behind her.

In the first snap, Anna faced the camera with her legs crossed in front of her. She held the bottom of her shirt with one hand while she gave he came a sultry look. She wore her blond locks down in waves and moved a section of it away from her face with her free hand. Her chest looked to be oiled, giving the photo a sexy vibe. The pose showed off her amazingly flat abs and the curve of her hips. The tops of her thighs were also visible.

The second frame zoomed in on Anna’s torso. She held one hand over her head while holding part of her hair away from her face. With her head tilted, she gazed at the camera with a dreamy expression. Her cleavage was the focal point as the skin on her bosom glistened in the outdoor light.

Anna kept the caption simple, tagging the makers of the shirt.

“How can someone be so beautiful,” one fan wrote, adding a red heart.

“Super beautiful,” a second admirer echoed.

“You are a very special lady,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“Sizzling Hot,” a fourth comment read.

Anna seems to know what her online audience likes to see, and she shares content that shows her looking sensual on a regular basis to keep them coming back for more. Last month, she shared a series of photos that saw her rocking a bikini while she arched her back and flaunted her assets.