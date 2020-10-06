Amanda Kloots Slams President Trump, Calls His COVID-19 Comments ‘Hurtful’ & ‘Disgraceful’

She lost her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, to the virus in July of this year.

Amanda Kloots slammed Donald Trump on Instagram after he tweeted of COVID-19, “don’t let it dominate your life.” The wife of Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who lost his life to coronavirus in July of this year, posted a lengthy missive where she explained her point of view regarding the president’s take on the virus after he fell ill and had to be briefly hospitalized.

Amanda responded to a tweet from Trump seen here that noted he felt better than he did 20 years ago, following his treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center for three days. He left the hospital on October 5 to return to his White House residence.

She stated in an Instagram post seen here that she disagreed with the president’s words about the virus. In an unfortunate coincidence, his statement occurred on the three-month anniversary of the actor’s death from complications due to coronavirus.

Amanda addressed the Americans who have lost loved ones (210,000 as of this writing) to coronavirus in her message. She said that she stood by those families and understood their feelings.

“Unfortunately it did dominate our lives, didn’t it? It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives. I guess we ‘let it’ – like it was our choice??” wrote Amanda in response to Trump’s tweet.

She further slammed his remarks by addressing his brief stay at Walter Reed.

Amanda said that for 95 days, she watched what COVID did to her husband and the father of their son, Elvis, during his hospitalization.

Nick Cordero died at the age of 41. He had been hospitalized for over 90 days due to complications of COVID-19. The fitness instructor could not visit her husband for the first 79 days that he was in the medical facility, reported People Magazine. Instead, she would stand outside the building every day and talk to him. Complications that occurred while he was hospitalized included septic shock, amputation of his right leg, and a temporary pacemaker, reported People.

Amanda ended her missive by addressing those who might believe Trump’s take on the virus.

“It IS something to be afraid of. After you see the person you love the most die from this disease you would never say what this tweet says. There is no empathy to all the lives lost. He is bragging instead. It is sad. It is hurtful. It is disgraceful,” she wrote.

The post, which had comments turned off, was liked 179,884 times and counting by Amanda’s 593,000 followers.