‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Goes Braless Underneath A Tan Cardigan For ‘Sweater Weather’ Photo

Kailyn was feeling the fall vibes in the pic.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry showed off her bombshell side as she flaunted her post-baby body in a racy ensemble for her latest Instagram snap on Tuesday morning.

Kail’s fans went wild over the racy photo as she gave off some fall vibes in a chunky knitted tan cardigan sweater. The TV personality opted to go braless under the garment as she held it together with her hand and allowed it to slip off of her shoulders to flaunt her abundant cleavage.

She had the sleeves of the sweater pushed up on her forearms to show off many of her tattoos. She added a pair of gray panties under the cardigan, which exposed her muscular thighs

Kail posed with one hand in her hair as the other rested near her chest. She placed one leg in front of the other and looked downward.

In the background, a wooden desk and a large light could be seen. An animal-print rug was placed on the floor and some Edison bulbs hung above Kailyn’s head. She geotagged her location as Bantam, Connecticut.

She wore her long, sandy blond hair in a deep side part for the shot. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Kailyn’s over 3.9 million followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 68,000 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 1,100 remarks about the snap during that time.

“Where did you get that sweater?? You look amazing!!!” one follower stated.

“What a beautiful photo! I love the body positivity! I hope that women who see this can learn to love their bodies!” another wrote.

“You inspired me to finally do one. The internal growth needs to match the outside for me! Proud of you girl,” a third user commented.

“Love this! Positive body image! Get it girl!” a fourth person gushed.

The reality TV mom never seems to be shy when it comes to flaunting her hourglass curves in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking tight tops, skimpy shorts, and form-fitting jeans in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn dropped the jaws of her followers just last week when she ditched her shirt to pose in a black bra and some hip-hugging denim while showing off her post-baby weight loss. To date, that post has racked up more than 400,000 likes and over 10,000 comments.