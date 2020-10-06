Chicago Cubs President Theo Epstein Could Go To The Phillies After 2021

Theo Epstein may be a fit for vacancies in the Philadelphia Phillies front office, according to a Tuesday article from NBC Sports baseball writer Jim Salisbury. The speculation follows a Cubs press conference earlier this week in which Epstein, the current Chicago president of baseball operations, indicated that he would remain on the south side through 2021, but did not speculate where he might land after the conclusion of next season.

“Would Epstein be worth waiting for? Absolutely. He’s won World Series in Boston and Chicago and is probably already a slam dunk for the Hall of Fame. Epstein would certainly require a president’s title to come to Philadelphia and that likely would not be an issue. The money could be a different story as he reportedly makes $10 million per season with the Cubs, and could seek an ownership stake in his next venture,” Salisbury said.

Epstein has won three MLB titles while working in different front office roles. Two of those championship rings came with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and 2007. After he left Boston in 2011, the executive inked a five-year deal with Chicago that offseason, which came to fruition when the Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 World Series. Time magazine named Epstein as one of the “100 most influential people in the world” in 2017.

The championship was the organization’s first since 1908. The 97-year wait was the longest title in MLB history. His 2004 victory with the Red Sox ended another extended draught between titles. Boston’s win ended an 85-year gap dating back to 1918.

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

The Phillies general manager position became available on October 3. Matt Klentak stepped down from the role after five years on the job and will remain with the organization in an undefined role. Ned Rice, Klentak’s assistant, is now serving as general manager on an interim basis, a role Phillies owner John Middleton is prepared to have him fill through the end of the 2021 season, though he is not a candidate to fill the position on a permanent basis.

In addition to the general manager spot, Philadelphia may also be looking another President of Baseball Operations at the end of next season. Andy MacPhail’s contract also expires after the 2021 campaign ends. MacPhail’s father and grandfather are both enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. MacPhail previously worked for the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, and Minnesota Twins, the last of which won two MLB titles in 1987 and 1991, respectively.