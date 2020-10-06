Bruna Rangel Lima Channels ‘Bad Bunny’ Vibes In White Mesh Lingerie & Rabbit Ears

Bruna Rangel Lima channeled her inner “bad bunny” in a steamy Instagram share on Tuesday. The model posted a photo of herself posing in bed and rocking an incredibly tiny white mesh lingerie set complete with rabbit ears. Her tight-fitting ensemble left almost nothing to the imagination and certainly grabbed fans’ attention.

Bruna’s look included a mesh demi-cut bra with a lace overlay and a solid white ribbon trim. Her ample cleavage spilled out of the low-cut neckline, and even more skin was on show via cut-outs in the lace. The bra appeared to be loosely tied together in the front.

Bruna’s toned tummy was on show between the bra and a mid-waisted pair of mesh undies with a small lace detail in the front. The waistband rested just below her belly button and hugged her hourglass figure. Meanwhile, the sides had high cuts that showed off her shapely legs.

Bruna added a few accessories to her look, including a ring and gold bracelets. She wore a matching rabbit ear headband in her luscious and wavy brunette locks.

The photo showed Bruna sitting on her fluffy white comforter in Los Angeles, California, according to the post’s geotag. In the background, what looked to be a small bathroom could be seen. A window behind the bed allowed natural light to pour into the room and highlight the babe’s glowing skin.

Bruna posed with one foot pulled into her body and the other behind her. She placed her hands in front of her and arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure. Additionally, she pressed her arms against her chest, which squeezed her cleavage out even further. The babe tilted her head and stared at the camera with sultry eyes.

The post received more than 73,000 likes and nearly 600 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with Bruna’s followers. Many people expressed admiration for the model in the comments section.

“Ooooh will you be my bad bunny,” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeously stunning as always, absolutely beautiful,” another user added.

“The most beautiful bunny I have ever seen,” a third follower wrote with red hearts.

“You are so pretty!!” a fourth fan penned.

Bruna always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. She shared a post earlier this week in which she sported a shoelace tie-front cropped T-shirt and skintight nude biker shorts that hugged every inch of her curves. Her followers went wild for that photo, as it garnered more than 63,000 likes.