Shay Mitchell Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Yellow Swimsuit While Carrying A Surfboard

On Monday, October 5, Canadian actress Shay Mitchell shared a stunning snap with her 28.8 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the Pretty Little Liars star posing on a beach. A few wispy clouds were in the sky and the waves appeared to be calm.

The mother-of-one faced away from the photographer and balanced a surfboard on her head, gripping its sides with both of her hands. She posed with one of her knees bent on the wet sand and appeared to be walking toward the water.

Shay flaunted her fantastic figure in a cheeky yellow swimsuit. The revealing one-piece put her pert derriere and lean legs on display. The color of the swimwear also beautifully complemented her tan skin.

For the photo, the raven-haired beauty wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style.

In the caption of the post, Shay humorously stated that the actual owner of the surfboard was “[q]uitely out of frame” during the photoshoot. She also noted that her 11-month-old daughter, Atlas Noa, “ate sand” while she posed for the picture.

Many of Shay’s followers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the actress, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are so perfect omg, how can you do that???” wrote one fan.

“You’re the best idol! You are a beautiful [woman] with a beautiful family,” chimed in a different admirer, adding two red heart emoji to the comment.

A few commenters also noted that they appreciated Shay’s caption.

“You had me at ‘while atlas ate sand’ #momlife,” remarked an Instagram user, followed by two cry-laughing and an okay hand sign emoji.

“That caption made me lol,” wrote another follower.

Shay was quick to respond to that comment.

“that’s all i strive to do,” replied the actress, tagging the original commenter.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 620,000 likes.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last month Shay shared a picture that was also snapped at the beach in front of a beautiful body of water. In the photo, the 33-year-old and her partner Matte Babel posed with their daughter. The You star opted to wear a white mini dress and wide-brimmed hat, while Matte sported a pair of camo-print boardshorts. That post has received more than 1.7 million likes and 3,000 comments since it was shared.