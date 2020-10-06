Suzy Cortez Flaunts Her Six-Pack Abs In A Black Top While Posing In Bed

Suzy went for a more casual style in the snap.

Miss Bumbum Suzy Cortez covered her curves more than usual in her most recent Instagram pic. However, she still drew tons of attention from her adoring fans.

While Suzy may have showed less skin in her latest snapshot, she still brought the sexiness to the photo as she rocked a black t-shirt with short sleeves that flaunted her muscled arms. She had the garment tucked into her bra in order to expose her six-pack abs and flat tummy.

She appeared to add a pair of light gray bottoms, which wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and were scrunched at the waistline.

Suzy posed in a bed made up with white linens for the shot. She placed one hand behind her for balance while the other was raised and placed behind her head. She had her weight shifted to one side and her head tilted slightly as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the shot, a large black and white framed photo of some street signs hung above the bed. The soft glow of a lamp could also be seen illuminating the wall.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side for the shot. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and brushed lightly over the tops of her shoulders.

Suzy’s over 2.4 million followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 1,400 times within the first 16 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 40 remarks about the pic during that time.

“What a beautiful creature you are,” one follower wrote.

“Just gorgeous…what else could be said,” another stated.

“And when we stop looking for perfect physiques, we will find beautiful hearts, peace of mind, positivism, love and be loved” a third social media user said.

“Don’t play with my feelings like that!!” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking scanty lingerie, teeny bathing suits, and tight workout gear in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a barely there white bikini as she soaked up some sun while lounging outdoors. That post was also a huge hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 13,000 likes and over 140 comments.