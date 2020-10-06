‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Shuts Down Critics After She’s Asked What Her Adult Son Thinks Of Her Lingerie Shots

The singer clapped back after her son was brought up in the comments to her latest Instagram post.

Erika Jayne shut down critics of her latest lingerie photos. After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, posted a series of snaps to her Instagram page which showed her wearing a series of pretty little things from Savage X Fenty, she was forced to defend herself against judgemental commenters.

In the post shared with her 2.2 million social media followers, Erika was pictured in a lacy black bra and matching panties, a sheer two-piece set, and one-piece thong bodysuit as she posed for three pics in an outdoor setting.

The Bravo beauty also tagged the Savage X Fenty brand in her caption to the jaw-dropping pics, which can be viewed below. Fans know that the “Pretty Mess” singer is an ambassador for the lingerie line created by music superstar Rihanna.

While many of Erika’s followers praised her fierce pics, she did face questions from some who felt that her snaps could be embarrassing to her adult son, who works as a police officer in California.

“Hum, what’s your son think about these types of photos you post and all his fellow officers seeing it?” one commenter asked Erika.

“They have more important things to worry about than me. Nice try,” the Bravo star fired back.

Erika’s response was a clear reference to the many more urgent issue issues that are going on in the country right now that her son and fellow police officers must deal with.

In the comments section to the post, many others chimed in to defend the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star against her haters.

“Her son should feel very proud of his mom,” one fan wrote. “Leave her alone.”

“Just because she is a mom, doesn’t mean she can’t model. She looks great in these photos!! She looks great period!” another added.

“Her son probably thinks his mom is a lovely person who raised him to surround himself with good people — you know, men that wouldn’t make disrespectful comments about his mother,” a third fan wrote. “She’s clothed and her body is amazing. If I looked like her I would go to the grocery store like that.”

Others called Erika a “clap back queen,” and several also said she is body goals.

Erika does not often talk publicly about her only child, Tommy — who was born to her during her first marriage to Thomas Zizzo –out of respect for his privacy. Earlier this year, the proud mama did share a photo of her “essential worker son” as he was photographed in his police uniform while patrolling a California street amid the coronavirus pandemic.