Jennifer Lee Rocks Olive String Bikini: ‘Jungle Party’

Jennifer Lee treated her Instagram followers to a sexy shot of herself wearing a bikini while posing in a jungle-like setting.

In the shot, the former MTV The Challenge star stood on a light sandy pathway surrounded by tropical vegetation and palm trees in Tulum, Mexico. Jennifer sported a bit of that sand on one of her knees.

Jennifer wore an olive bikini top that connected two triangles of fabric in the center with a ring and rings at each triangle’s apex. The swimsuit also had extra cutouts over her breasts wrapped around her ample cleavage, and strings from the top also crisscrossed her ribcage under her bosom. The model wore matching bikini bottoms that dipped low in the front and tied high over each hip, and she tugged on the bows. The garment featured rings on each side, echoing the ones that secured the top. The Viki Swim two-piece showcased Jennifer’s flat stomach, nipped-in waist, toned arms, and curvy hips.

She wore her long brunette hair mostly straight, with most of it falling over one shoulder from a side part. Jennifer accessorized with several earrings, bracelets, and rings. She looked down at the camera with her full lips slightly open, revealing her straight white teeth.

Jennifer jokingly asked her followers if they fancied a jungle party, and they responded with a lot of love for her tropical look. More than 5,750 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and nearly 115 took the time to leave a comment, with many indicating they thought her suit looked hot by using the flame emoji.

“I’m speechless! I love the suit and you as well, Jenn,” gushed one fan who added a red heart-eye emoji.

“I want to go WHEREVER you are! Lol. Enjoy Mexico. It looks amazing,” a second devotee declared, including flames, hearts, and flowers to complete the comment.

“Hello. You are a perfect woman, and you are a beautiful lady, and you are a pretty lady,” enthused a third follower who also left a water, sun, and palm tree emoji.

“Are you headed to Tulum jungle gym for a shoot? I want to go there so badly! Why are so many models/influencers in Tulum right now?!” a fourth Instagram user wondered.

Jennifer regularly shares pictures of herself modeling bikinis, workout wear, and other skimpy outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased her fit body in a stunning eggplant two-piece while explaining that she’d been in her feelings.