Kelly Gale Slays As She Sprawls Out In The Sand In A Minuscule Snakeskin-Print Bikini

The Victoria's Secret model looked stunning as she posed on the beach.

Kelly Gale brought the heat to her Instagram page on Tuesday with another bikini-clad shot that has quickly captivated the attention of her adoring fans.

The Victoria’s Secret model ventured to the beach for the sultry photo shoot, where she was seen sprawling out across the wet sand. She laid stomach down as she struck her “‘relax on the beach’ pose,” arching her back to accentuated her derriere as she rested her head in her hand and shot the camera a sultry stare.

A view of the water flowing up to the shore could be seen in the background, however, it was heavily blurred to ensure that all eyes remained on the Swedish hottie and her phenomenal figure. Given what she was wearing, it was hard to imagine that her fans could be focused on anything else.

Kelly slayed as she worked the camera in a minuscule snakeskin-print bikini that popped against her deep, allover tan. The scanty swimsuit included a halter-style top that showcased the beauty’s toned arms and shoulders. It had thin straps that were knotted tightly around her neck and rib cage, accentuating her slender frame while its plunging neckline teased a glimpse of cleavage to give the snap even more of a seductive vibe.

Her matching bikini bottoms were arguably even more risque, though her followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The garment boasted a scandalously cheeky cut that exposed Kelly’s curvy booty and long, lean legs as she stretched them out behind her. It had a stringy waistband as well that was tied in dainty bows on both sides of her hips, highlighting her trim waist, flat midsection, and chiseled abs.

Kelly kept her look simple, accessorizing with only a single gold bangle bracelet to give her barely there look a hint of bling. Her dark brown locks were worn down and appeared slightly damp, likely from a dip in the ocean prior to the image being snapped. She flipped her hair over to one side of her head, ensuring that it would not fall in front of her face and cover up her striking features.

Two hours proved to be plenty of time for the catwalk queen’s 1.4 million followers to shower her new social media upload with love. It has racked up nearly 13,000 likes within the short period of time, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“How I love your beauty,” one person wrote.

“Effortless & gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“Killer pose bae, keep rocking,” a third follower remarked.

“I love your body Kelly,” added a fourth admirer.

Fans wanting another look at the model’s flawless figure did not have to scroll far down her feed. Last Friday, the star sent temperatures soaring as she showcased her ample assets in a red string bikini. That look also fared well, earning more than 64,000 likes and 409 comments to date.