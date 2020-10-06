Brit Manuela Looks Smoking Hot In Biker Shorts & A Matching Crop Top

Brit Manuela was feeling all sorts of sporty in her most recent Instagram share. The model and social media influencer took to her account on Tuesday to show off her bombshell body in a workout-inspired set.

The October 6 update included six photos that captured her killer curves from all angles. The first photo saw Brit posed in the middle of a sidewalk lined with bushes and trees. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in New York, New York, where it looked to be a warm day. She popped her hip slightly to the side, draping one hand near her hip and holding an iced green beverage in the other. Brit gazed at the lens with an alluring stare, captivating the attention of her audience.

The model looked flawless as she enjoyed the outdoors in a sexy set from Bo and Tee. She sported a long-sleeved top that was printed with the company logo in small white letters near her chest. The garment had a scooped neckline that left a portion of her collarbone on display. The piece was tight on every inch of her figure, and the bottom band was worn high on her ribcage, drawing attention to her toned abs.

Brit wore a pair of biker shorts to match. The trendy garment boasted the same thick band as her top, clinging tightly to her hips and accentuating her slim midsection and waist. Below the waistband was the company logo, and the rest of the garment hugged her curves in all the right ways. The shorts hit the middle of her thighs, leaving a tease of her shapely stems on display.

The remaining photos captured Brit working it for the camera, striking several different poses while clad in the same hot outfit. A few of the images saw Brit add an oversized hoodie jacket that was worn unzipped. Brit kept her accessories simple and sported a small pendant necklace. She styled her long, brunette tresses with a middle part, slicking them back in a ponytail while a few loose pieces of hair framed her face.

Fans have been loving the snaps so far, and more than 12,000 have double-tapped the update. An additional 400 flocked to the comments section to shower Brit with praise.

“This set looks so good on you,” one follower gushed.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” a second social media user complimented.

“OMG I NEED THIS OUTFIT. You look so fine,” one more person exclaimed, adding several flame emoji to the end of their comment.