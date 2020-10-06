Kate Hudson Showcases Her Slim Waist In A Black Sports Bra While Jumping For Joy

Kate Hudson continues to stun her Instagram followers with shots of her flaunting her athletic figure in racy outfits. The Almost Famous actress seems to be doing it all, including giving her fans some major health and fitness inspiration.

In her most recent set of photo, Kate showed off her enthusiasm for life as she rocked a tight black sports bra. The garment fit snugly around her chest and featured thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders.

She added a pair of bright leggings, which featured a colorful yellow, blue, orange, teal, white, and black splatter pattern. The bottoms tightly hugged her curvy hips and petite waist as they clung to her lean legs. She accessorized the style with some bracelets on her wrist and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the photos, Kate is seen jumping in the air with her hands over her head and a big smile on her face. In each slide she gets closer to the ground as her hair falls all around her. In the final photo, she stops to pose with her body turned to the side and one hand above her head. She looked over her shoulder and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the snaps, a large window with brown blinds could be seen. The sun streamed in through the glass as some green foliage could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose strands that she lightly brushed over her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

Kate’s over 12.3 million followers seemed to fall in love with the post. The photos garnered more than 79,000 likes in just under 24 hours after they uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also shared over 460 messages in the comments section.

“Just seeing u makes me happy,” one follower declared.

“It went from amazing to boom- the last picture! Gorgeous!” another stated.

“You look great. Congrats on losing the baby weight,” remarked a third user.

“Our queen is slaying,” a fourth person wrote.

The actress doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her fit figure in her online snaps. She’s become known for sharing pictures of herself sporting tight workout gear, gorgeous dresses, and sexy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kate recently flaunted her flexibility when she rocked a pair of bright green leggings while doing a yoga pose. To date, that post has pulled in more than 119,000 likes and over 850 comments.