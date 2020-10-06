Katelyn Runck & Hope Beel Rock Matching Blue Bikinis During Maldives Getaway

Katelyn Runck has been soaking up the sun in Maldives recently and she’s been sharing her island adventures on Instagram. In her latest post, she was joined by fellow model Hope Beel as the two rocked matching blue bikinis. Both women looked incredible lounging by the water in their skimpy two-pieces.

The photo showed the babes sitting on a white round lounge bed that appeared to be suspended in the air by a few ropes. Patterned pillows could be seen behind them, as well as some tables and chairs. The patio just outside their hut overlooked the breathtakingly beautiful waters. Despite the stunning scenery, fans were likely focused on Katelyn and Hope.

Katelyn sported a triangle-shaped top in royal blue with thin strings that wrapped around her neck and back. The cups seemed to barely fit, as her busty chest spilled out at the center and on the sides. The top cut off just below her bust, so her rock-hard abdomen was fully on display.

Katelyn paired the top with a matching high-cut thong. The strings came up above her curvy hips and hugged her hourglass shape. Meanwhile, her famously long legs were on show.

Katelyn sat with one leg pulled into her body and the other behind her as she leaned to one side in a way that emphasized her figure. She lifted her muscular arms and ran her hands through her dark, damp locks.

Hope wore a very similar two-piece, though hers appeared to be slightly thicker. She sat sideways next to Katelyn and rested her hand on her companion’s leg. The influencer’s sideboob was on show as she popped out her chest and lifted her arm to grasp one of the ropes. Both women flashed smoldering stares at the camera.

The post was liked more than 10,000 times in an hour. It also received just over 470 comments, mostly from fans who showered the models in compliments.

“Wowwww too hot to handle,” one fan wrote.

“Two wonderful, beautifully strong women,” another user added.

“Two is allllways better,” a third follower joked with flame emoji.

“My favs, together in one pic!!! How did we all get this lucky!!!!” a fourth fan wrote.

Katelyn promised her followers that she would share a ton of Maldives content, and she certainly has not disappointed. On Monday, she posted a steamy video of herself rocking a leopard-print bikini as she spent some time in the water, which her fanbase loved.