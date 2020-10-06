‘DWTS’ Performers Anne Heche & Keo Motsepe React To Elimination Mishap: ‘Happy 2020’

Dancing with the Stars contestants Anne Hecke and Keo Motsepe did not appear to be surprised as they reacted to the elimination mishap that occurred during the final moments of Week 4, as they discussed in an interview with Good Morning America.

“Honestly, like it’s 2020,” stated Keo. “Happy 2020, anything can happen.”

The duo — who spoke to hosts Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos — reflected on the strange circumstances prior to their exit from the reality dance competition seen here.

During Monday’s results, which occurred just moments before the show ended, DWTS host Tyra Banks stated that Cheer coach Monica Aldama and her professional partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, were safe. She later had to call them back to the ballroom floor as they had actually been in the bottom two for the week along with Anne and Keo. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli then had to decide which couple to save that would move on to the fifth week of competition.

The Inquisitr reported that Tyra claimed the wrong names were on the cards and blamed the challenges of live television.

Just prior to her elimination, Anne spoke about her three-year relationship with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in a filmed segment, before demonstrating her dance technique on the series for what would be the last time.

In the videotaped package, Anne remarked that she faced a lot of consequences after her union with Ellen went public, including being unable to work for a decade after their relationship ended in 2000. She also claimed in the clip that she was fired from a multimillion-dollar picture deal and that during the premiere for her movie Volcano, she was told that if she took Ellen as her date, she would lose her film contract. Anne refused and attended the premiere. She alleged that during the screening, she was ushered out before the film ended and was not allowed to go to the after-party for fear photographs of her and the comedienne would emerge.

As a way to own her past, Anne and Keo performed a Paso Doble to Katy Perry’s “Rise” and earned a total score of 21 points out of 30 from the judges. Anne began her performance alone on stage in a black outfit, and in a quick change, her entire ensemble flipped to a rainbow of colors.

