‘DWTS’ Pro Artem Chigvintsev On Shocking Elimination Error: ‘I’m Sure They’re Feeling Very Upset’

The dancer's opening up after the mishap involving Monica Aldama Val Chmerkovskiy.

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev spoke out about last night’s (October 5) awkward live TV blunder when host Tyra Banks accidentally told Monica Aldama and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy that they were safe from elimination when they weren’t.

Artem opened up to Parade.com following the show and admitted he thought the duo were probably “upset” by the incident.

“It’s a shame because once you tell someone, ‘Yes, you’re through. You’re good to go,’ and then they have to come back, it’s a tough realization,” he said.

“I’m sure they’re feeling very upset about that. But, luckily, they did not go home. So, I hope they’re in a better spirit than they were during those final minutes show,” the pro, who’s competing with reality star Kaitlyn Bristowe on Season 29, added.

Artem also shared how the moment made history for the ABC series, as it was the first time such a thing has ever happened on the US version.

“I think it’s the first time in [the] history of Dancing With the Stars. I know Bruno [Tonioli] said that it did happen on another version of the show, but I was definitely not part of that season,” he said. Artem has also previously appeared on several seasons of the British version of the franchise, Strictly Come Dancing.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Contestant Johnny Weir also shared his thoughts with the site in the interview and had nothing but praise for Tyra on how she handled the awkward situation. The Olympic figure skater is competing with professional dancer Britt Stewart.

Tyra had to ask for clarification from the control room live on air after she noticed three couples, Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe, Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd, and Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko, were left in the ballroom instead of just the bottom two. She had to call Monica and her partner back and clarified they were in the bottom alongside Anne and Keo, with the latter couple being sent home by the judges.

Monica and Val also spoke candidly about the incident shortly after leaving the stage and called the whole thing “shocking” and “crazy.”

“We went from zero to 100, back down to zero really fast,” the Cheer star explained to Entertainment Tonight. The cheerleading coach noted that they were pushed back out and had to “smile” and listen to the judges without really knowing what was going on.

Val joked that despite it being a tough moment for everyone involved, he was able to “laugh” about it after he learned they were safe and had made it into the Top 12.