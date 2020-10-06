‘DWTS’ Judge Derek Hough Snuggles Up To Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Hayley Erbert During A Swim

Derek and Hayley's photo was almost perfect.

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough took some time out of his busy schedule to enjoy a little rest and relaxation with his hot girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, this week, and he’s got the picture to prove it.

Derek’s lady love, Hayley, took to her own Instagram account on Monday night to share the sexy photo. In the snap, Derek goes shirtless while wearing a pair of navy blue swimming trunks. Although, it was his rock-hard abs the stole the show.

Hayley posed next to him in the swimming pool as she flaunted her killer curves in a red bikini. The teeny top boasted thin straps that showed off her muscular arms and shoulders, while the matching bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips. The garment also accentuated her round booty. Hayley’s flat tummy could also be spotted in the shot.

While the picture would have been a great one to display in the couple’s home, Hayley pointed out one flaw. Derek had his eyes closed for the snap. In the caption of the photo, she joked about the complications of taking photos when men, but forgave Derek his mistake, claiming that he was still hot.

In the background of the snap, a wooden privacy fence could be seen. Some trees peeked out from behind the barrier as a bright, blue sky was also visible.

Hayley’s 342,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the photo by clicking the like button more than 32,000 times within the first 14 hours after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also hit up the comment section to leave nearly 100 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You guys are such a cute couple,” one follower declared.

“You are a Beautiful Lady who deserves a Man like Derek,” another stated.

“I love y’all! You make my day every time I see your posts!” a third social media user wrote.

“You two are so hot and talented can’t wait to see your DWTS routine,” a fourth comment read.

Hayley, who is also a dancer, often posts snaps of herself and her hunky boyfriend to her timeline. The duo have been seen dancing together, gushing over their adorable pet cat, and cooking side by side in the kitchen.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Derek and Hayley were recently photographed by the paparazzi as they hit up the craft store together last weekend. The couple looked casual as they donned their protective face masks and carried their purchases in their arms.