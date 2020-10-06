Amanda Cerny Gets Soaking Wet In A Strappy Lilac Bikini As She Thanks Fans For Buying Her Calendar

The star looked flawless in the teaser for her new merch.

Amanda Cerny returned to her Instagram page on Monday night with a sizzling new post that is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The YouTube personality shared a message of thanks to her fans that have purchased her calendar, which was accompanied by a scorching-hot photo that added some serious heat to her page.

The 29-year-old posed outside in the steamy snap in what appeared to be a large yard surrounded by luscious greenery. The image almost seemed to have been taken candidly, as Amanda’s gaze was not focused on the lens in front of her, but rather down at the ground. She wore a sensual look across her face with her lips parted in a sultry manner as she pushed her hips out to the side, emphasizing her hourglass silhouette. She also placed her hands on top of her head as she posed, showing off her toned arms and shoulders along the way.

A sprinkler sat somewhere outside of the frame, spraying water onto Amanda as she worked the camera. Fortunately, the beauty was dressed to get soaking wet in a skimpy lilac bikini that left little to the imagination. The two-piece included a bandeau top that fell low down her chest, exposing her ample cleavage and bare decolletage. It had a sexy lace-up detail in the middle of its cups that was threaded loosely together, teasing another glimpse at the star’s voluptuous assets.

Amanda’s tiny bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well. The garment boasted a cheeky design that showcased the beauty’s sculpted thighs, and had a strappy waistband that fit snugly around her hips to highlight her killer curves. Fans were also treated to a full look at her flat tummy and chiseled abs, much to their delight.

Many of Amanda’s 25.4 million followers seemed enamored with the skin-baring snap, with over 965,000 of them hitting the “like” button within 12 hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to compliment the star on her phenomenal figure and express their excitement for her calendar.

“Beautiful body,” one person wrote.

“Stuck between wanting to look like this and loving pasta too much. The struggle,” quipped another fan.

“You’re always gorgeous @amandacerny I already bought your 2021 calendar and I can’t wait to see it,” a third follower remarked.

“Imma go and buy it now…Looks real good,” added a fourth admirer.

Amanda has been getting her followers excited for her new merch for some time now. Last Friday, the social media star enticed them with another sneak peek in which she showed off her round booty by the pool in a cheeky one-piece. Fans were thrilled by that snap as well, awarding it more than 1.1 million likes and 2,106 comments to date.