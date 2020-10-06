‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Brooke & Ridge’s Rose Petal Reunion

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October dish that love conquers all in a spectacular turn of events. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) returns to the Logan estate to find a surprise that will surpass her wildest dreams, per Highlight Hollywood.

Brooke knows that she’s right about Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). She believes that they somehow manipulated Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) into divorcing her and marrying Shauna. As seen in the below image, she goes to the Forrester mansion to stop the nuptials.

However, Quinn won’t let her ruin her best friend’s day. She lets Brooke know that it’s over for her and Ridge and that she should accept his decision. The ceremony proves that Ridge wants to commit to Shauna and spend the rest of his life without her. Without evidence, Brooke has to admit defeat and leaves the house.

The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers tease that she is devastated when she comes home. She knows that Ridge loves her but he mistakenly believes that her heart belongs to two men. He overheard her tell Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that she would always love him. However, she meant that a part of her would always remember the media mogul fondly. But after the kissing video, the dressmaker thinks that she and Bill still have the hots for each other.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke battles with Quinn on Ridge and Shauna’s wedding day. pic.twitter.com/0QNP5v5wvC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 5, 2020

Brooke is a wreck and knows that she must somehow start her life without him. She contemplates a future without him as she enters her home. From the corner of her eye, Brooke will spot a rose petal. Those who follow The Bold and the Beautiful know that the petals have a particular significance for the couple.

Brooke finds another petal and excitedly follows the trail of blooms, per Fame 10. Finally, she finds Ridge waiting for her with an apology and a promise. The dressmaker tells her that he couldn’t go through with marrying Shauna. There’s only one woman for him and that’s his Logan.

Ridge may apologize to her for all the grief that he’s put her through. He knows that he broke her heart when he decided to go through with the wedding ceremony. He will do anything to have her back again.

Brooke has been waiting for this reunion. Even though he’s hurt her so badly, she will welcome him home with open arms.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will call them in for a meeting. He will blow their minds with the news he has to share.