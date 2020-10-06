Shania Twain Rocks A Sexy Leopard-Print Dress While Posing With Johnny Depp: ‘Truly One Of The Nicest Guys’

Shania Twain put on another smoking-hot display in her most recent Instagram share, which saw her clad in a sexy, animal-print dress. The singer has been busy plugging the new box set for the 25th anniversary of her 1995 album “The Woman In Me” on social media, but on Monday, she took a break and posted two new photos from the Zurich Film Festival instead.

The first image in the series saw Twain posed in front of a black step and repeat with several recognizable logos. She was all smiles as she faced her chest toward the camera, placing her arms near her sides and gazing into the lens. In the caption, she reminded her audience that “leopard never dies,” referring to her sexy choice of attire.

Twain opted for a loose-fitting dress that draped perfectly off her figure. It had a V-neckline that teased a peek of her collar, and the rest flowed freely past her chest. It had long sleeves with oversized and flirty detail that added another element of glam to her ensemble. She added several accessories to her outfit, including a gold necklace with a huge pendant and a few rings and bracelets on each hand. Twain also wore a pair of small pearl earrings. She styled her brunette tresses with a side part, and her curly mane fell over her shoulders and back.

The second photo in the set was snapped selfie style, and it included a special guest — Johnny Depp. Twain told fans that he is” truly one of the nicest guys,” and she was grinning from ear to ear in the snap. She rocked the same animal-print frock while Depp wore a pinstripe suit with a black collared shirt and a tie underneath. The actor wore a cap that covered most of his hair and added his signature glasses. He rocked a silver necklace and a pair of earrings to match.

Fans have not been shy about showing their love for Twain’s most recent update. More than 35,000 double-tapped the image, and over 500 took to the comments section to leave compliments. Some social media users were quick to rave over Twain’s beauty while a few more gushed over her special guest.

“The one and only leopard queen. BOW DOWN,” one follower wrote, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“You looked absolutely beautiful on Kelly this AM!!” a second fan exclaimed.

“That dress is so lovely, the leopard that’s just wow. Very stunning, enjoy Shania and have fun stay safe twain. Hopefully to see you,” a third chimed in.