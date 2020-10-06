Brennah Black Slays In Emerald Green Lingerie As She Gets Candid About Botox

Brennah Black served a killer look on Tuesday, October 6, when she teased her 626,000 Instagram followers with a stunning new update. The blond bombshell took to the popular social media app to share a hot photo of herself clad in a sexy lingerie as she got candid about her latex Botox application.

For the shot, Black faced the camera, which framed her from the hips up. She placed her hands on her forehead as she glanced into the lenses with intent eyes and lips open. Her blond hair was parted in the middle and styled in soft waves, falling over her shoulders.

Black sizzled in an emerald green two-piece set. Its bra had a sturdy lower band and an underwire structure that enhanced her cleavage. Lace details over the cups added texture to the garment. Her bottoms rose to her navel, clinging to her slim waist and flaunting her upper abs. According to the tag, her lingerie was courtesy of Honey Birdette.

In the caption, Black noted that she was back home and thanked Polina A. Lisikov for the Botox treatment. She shared that she feels “happier and more confident, adding that her skin also looks softer after the application.

The post proved to be a hit with her admirers. It has garnered more than 8,100 likes and over 280 comments within six hours of going live. Many of them flocked to the comments section to thank her for being so open, while others simply used the opportunity to shower Black with compliments.

“I love how easy it is to have a conversation with you,” one of her followers said, a comment that attracted more than 215 likes.

“Btw I am a fan here in the UK so just wanted to say you are truly amazing and brilliant. Hope you can reply and say a few words for your fans here when you become the world star that we know u are gna be for sure,” raved another admirer.

“You look absolutely stunning there! [heart-eyes emoji] [red heart]. That colour looks great on you and your hair looks lovely! Could look into your eyes all day too! Happy Tuesday!” a third one chimed in.

Black seems to stun her fanbase no matter what she wears — or doesn’t wear. Last week, she shared another racy photo, though this time she opted to forego clothing, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. She was captured in a bathtub set against a dark backdrop with multiple lights and asked her fans if they would drink her bathwater. She folded her arms over her chest, censoring the shot.