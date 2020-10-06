Kami Osman Sizzles Poolside In Purple Bikini & Fur Coat

Kami Osman wowed her fans on Monday, October 5, with a jaw-dropping new Instagram update. The Canadian influencer rocked a skimpy purple bikini that showcased her killer physique and a fur coat while posing poolside.

In the new post, Kami sat on a white chair, dressed in her scanty swimwear. The background displayed a view of the elevated swimming pool. The babe posed with her thighs spread as she slightly leaned backward, using both of her hands as support. She looked directly into the camera with an intense gaze. The bright sunshine enveloped her flawless body, making her tanned skin glow.

For the pic, Kami sported a gray, fluffy coat, which was unbuttoned to show off her bikini body. Underneath the outerwear, the 25-year-old model wore a purple bandeau-style bikini top that had a ruched look. The cups were fully-lined and covered her buxom curves from exposure. The length of the piece reached her midriff — showing plenty of skin around her toned midsection. Her flat tummy and abs also looked evident in the shot.

She wore matching bottoms that boasted a simple design. The garment featured high leg cuts that helped accentuate the curves of her hips, as well as her lean legs. The bathing suit sat low on her hips, far beneath her navel.

The bombshell completed her scanty ensemble with a pair of thigh-high, lace-up sandals. Notably, the footwear had cigarette heels, which made her feet look sexy. She also had her nails painted in a french tip style.

Kami wore her brunette locks in a center part and tied in a high bun. She left some tendrils of hair framing her face. In the caption, the Kim Kardashian look-alike wrote something vague, adding a relieved face emoji at the end of the post.

The new addition to her page proved to be extremely popular with her fans. As of this writing, the update had racked up over 21,100 likes and more than 180 comments. A lot of her eager supporters and some fellow models flocked to the comments section to shower her with various messages. Many sent compliments about her fit figure. Several others did not have words, so they opted to drop a trail of emoji instead.

“Wow! Where is your swimsuit from? You look amazing!” gushed an admirer.

“You are a work of art, girl. I like your heels and your nails. You are always beautiful in my eyes,” commented another fan.

“I’m amazed by your beauty and body. You have no off days. Keep it up,” added a third social media follower.