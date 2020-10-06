Hilde Osland Licks An Ice Cream Cone In A Low Cut Sports Bra And Shorts

Social media star Hilde Osland sent the pulses of her 3.7 million Instagram followers racing after she posted two photos where she enjoyed a sweet dessert while in a revealing athleisure ensemble.

The top was a classic sports bra in a dusty blue color the complemented both Osland’s sun-kissed skin and her blond hair. The fabric consisted of a stretchy ribbed material that hugged her enviable figure. The neckline began as a classic crew cut before dipping down to reveal a generous amount of the model’s décolletage. Thick straps offered support at the shoulders, and the hem cropped just below the bust to expose Osland’s trim torso. A green and pink label in the center of the band offered a small accent to the otherwise monochromatic garment.

Osland coupled the sports bra with a pair of shorts. They were a high-waisted silhouette, with a band that cinched at her midriff to accentuate her hourglass figure. Like the top, they were made from a blue ribbed material to form a matching set. The hemline ended at Osland’s upper thighs so she could showcase her long and lean legs.

The Aussie-based stunner accessorized with a number of gold jewelry pieces, including a chunky chain necklace and a name plate pendant. She also wore several gold hoop earrings and a cuff bracelet.

She styled her hair into a messy top-knot that was secured with a beige scrunchie and allowed few escaped wisps of hair to frame her face. She sported a chic white manicure to complete the look.

Osland posed in front of a colorful brick wall that included pink, aqua, navy, and white paint in its fun pattern. The backdrop, geotagged as in Leederville, Australia, added a major pop of color to the double-pic update.

The model posed with a cone of vanilla ice cream. In the first shot, she brought the dessert to her lips while giving the camera a smoldering look. In the second, she grinned as she brought her hand up to face.

Fans went wild over the new update and awarded the post over 16,000 likes and more than 200 comments within around 20 minutes of posting.

“Golden girl,” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the compliment with two fire emoji.

“We all scream for ice cream!” teased a second.

“This is the perfect woman to me,” proclaimed a third.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshipped,” gushed a fourth, concluding the comment with two red hearts.

Osland had previously dropped jaws this week after sitting on her kitchen counter in a crop top and undies, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.