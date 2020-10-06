‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Looks Like A New Woman In MTV Teaser, Denies She Had Plastic Surgery

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer looked almost recognizable in a teaser video from MTV, and fans suggested she might have had plastic surgery, InTouch Weekly reported. However, she denied going under the knife.

In a tweet, which can be seen below, MTV showcased Messer in a reaction video of sorts, showing the now 28-year-old woman reacting to clips from the show that made her famous, 16 And Pregnant. At the time, she was an unwed 17-year-old girl from West Virginia who was expecting twins.

The video shows Leah watching the collection of clips, which were put together to preview the upcoming season of the show.

“Oh my gosh I was so devastated,” she tells the camera, as she watches her teen self.

Ten years ago, we met Leah Messer as a 17-year-old from West Virginia pregnant with twins. ???????????? Watch how she reacted when she sat down and watched her TV debut on '#16AndPregnant’ – returning this Tuesday, October 6th with an all-new season. pic.twitter.com/Bth2vRt7EE — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 5, 2020

She lets on that at first she thought her teenage pregnancy wasn’t such a big deal, considering that girls in her family routinely got pregnant at 13. But after seeing feedback about her situation, she says she needed to look at things in a new light.

“I need to really evaluate being pregnant at 17,” she said.

She then watches some of the moments she went through as a pregnant teen, including a couple of embarrassing ones. Through it all, she looks starkly different as an adult than she did as a teenager.

Fans were quick to notice.

“Her face looks so different. Good, but different.,” tweeted one commenter.

“who´s that???? What happend too her face?,” said another.

In a tweet of her own, Leah responded that the change in her look is not the result of plastic surgery, but rather, lifestyle changes and clean living.

“I have not had surgery peoplesss.???? However, I have most definitely done a 180 on how I choose to diet and live my life. & I feel like it finally shows!????????????♥️ My extensions are out, and I lightened up on the eye makeup too.???? #JustBeYou,” she said, noting in a follow-up tweet that she hasn’t worn hair extensions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah’s life hasn’t been an easy one since getting pregnant at the age of 17. At one point she was so addicted to pain pills, and so depressed from both her addiction and having had a secret abortion, that she considered suicide, even going so far as to think about driving her car over a cliff. However, she entered a rehabilitation facility and got her life back on track, later writing a memoir about her experiences.