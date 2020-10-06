Natalie Roser Stuns In White Sports Bra In Smiling Photos: ‘Giving My Cheeks A Workout’

Natalie Roser enchanted her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, October 6, when she shared a double update. The snapshots captured her flaunting her gorgeous smile as she rocked a mismatched workout set that put her toned bod front and center.

Both pictures showed the Australian model sitting outside in front of a white building adorned with light pink windows. Roser faced the camera, beaming broadly in both instances. In the first, she placed her left hand on her waist, while the second showed her with both arms resting on her thighs as she tilted her head back while laughing.

Roser sported a two-piece set that included a white sports bra, which complemented her tan skin. It featured thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that showed off plenty of cleavage.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of mauve leggings with a thick waistband that hugged her slender midriff. It rose above her navel, showcasing her toned upper abs. Roser completed her casual ensemble by wearing a black hooded sweatshirt tied around her hips.

Roser wore her blond hair parted on the left, with the front falling onto the side of her face and the rest partially tied back into a low bun.

In the caption, Roser joked that she was giving her “cheeks a workout.” She also revealed that the post was a paid partnership with Alo Yoga, a brand for which she is an ambassador, as shown in her Instagram bio.

The post didn’t need much time to start capturing the attention of her loyal fans. Within two hours, it has attracted more than 3,700 likes and upwards of 60 comments, promising to get many more. They used the occasion to engage with Roser, showering her with compliments.

“Natalie top of the line,” one of her fans raved.

“Looking beautiful and fresh faced,” replied another admirer.

“Beautiful photo of you,” a third user added.

“Your beautiful smile is the highlight of my day,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Roser is well-known among her fans for her alluring smile — as well as her killer figure. Earlier this week, she posted another image in which she did both, as reported by The Inquisitr. She was captured from a low angle, which included the bright, blue sky in the background. She wore a pair of black shorts and a skintight top boasting black and pink stripes. She noted that the post was an ad for the brand Jagged, taken by George Santoni.