Head Coach Bill O’Brien Fired By The Houston Texans

The Houston Texans fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien Monday night after a 0-4 start to the 2020 season. The team confirmed the move in a statement, which can be seen on Twitter here, from Chairman and CEO Cal McNair. The Texans are entering a scheduled Week 5 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In addition to this year’s winless start, the decision follows two consecutive years with division titles that did not result in AFC championship game appearances. The organization is one of only four franchises in the NFL that have not appeared in a Super Bowl, according to Sporting News.

“I’m glad I kept my season tickets now. It was rough. I really wanted to let them go. I’m thankful y’all finally got rid of BoB and let this city know y’all care about winning,” said a fan replying to McNair’s statement on Twitter.

“Cal. You should’ve done this sooner, avoided a downward spiral collapse of this franchise and the loss of Deandre Hopkins and draft picks. I hope this keeps you on your toes going forward,” tweeted another.

“If Texans go 8-8 this year then that would be understandable. The future has a better chance to be brighter after today,” a different Twitter user added.

The Texans opened the season in Kansas City and participated in a joint social justice demonstration. Both squads collaborated in the moment on a nationally televised broadcast. O’Brien’s team lost 20-34.

O’Brien is the first coach in the Texans history to depart with a winning record. Per Pro Football Reference, his squads went 52-48 over seven years. The franchise won a Southwest Division title in the 2019 season. The Texans lost a second-round playoff game to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, after holding a 24-0 lead in the second quarter.

John Grieshop / Getty Images

The Massachusetts native came to the Texans in 2014 after a two-year run on the sidelines of Penn State. On January 28, he was elevated to the position of general manager. The team traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals during the offseason. The GM also inked quarterback DeShaun Watson to a four-year, $160 million contract extension September 5.

Assistant Head Coach Romeo Crennel will fill the role on an interim level. Crennel previously led the Cleveland Browns and Chiefs and has a 28-55 career record, according to Pro Football Reference. He first came to the organization in 2014 and served as the defensive coordinator. The longtime NFL figure has won five Super Bowl rings as an assistant.

The Texans are not the only Houston organization with a coaching vacancy in 2020. The Texas franchise’s NBA counterpart, the Rockets, are also seeking new leadership. The Astros also replaced their manager this offseason by hiring Dusty Baker.