WWE Rumors: Backstage Update On Rob Van Dam’s Reported Return Revealed

According to Ringside News, Rob Van Dam will not be returning to WWE as an in-ring performer. As of this writing, his name hasn’t been discussed internally.

The former World Champion recently parted ways with Impact Wrestling, which fueled speculation that he could be on the way back to Vince McMahon’s company.

This came following an announcement from Van Dam in which he revealed that he was working on some WWE projects.

As quoted by ComicBook, Van Dam discussed the projects in a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies. He remained tight-lipped about the nature of the work, but he did reveal that he’d be open to stepping back into the squared circle if WWE wanted to do business.

“I would consider anything as far as a contract goes, as long as everything made sense. It’s easy for people to think of RVD as just a wrestler, but that’s just something that I do. For the last several years, my total time in the ring is probably just a couple of hours – maybe five, 10, 12 matches.”

The former superstar went on to say that he might struggle to keep up with the modern performers, though. However, now that his career is winding down, officials might want him back for one final run.

Of course, it’s more probably that the mystery projects pertain to one-off appearances, Network specials or even a Hall of Fame induction.

Van Dam appears to be on good terms with officials, as he was brought back in 2019 for an appearance on Monday Night Raw. Legends are often used in cameo segments for nostalgic pops, and the company likes to bring back the old-timers semi-regularly.

It’s unlikely that promotion will want to bring the former champion back into the fold in an in-ring capacity, however. As The Inquisitr previously documented, Van Dam reportedly has visual impairment issues that would prevent him from being cleared by doctors to compete.

While he’s been cleared in other promotions, his former employers have strict protocols when it comes to health issues. At the same time, Van Dam has competed in a few matches in recent years, and he’s proven that he can still go.

Considering that performers such as Edge have made unexpected returns after being deemed unfit to wrestle before, anything is possible in McMahon’s company.

Fans would undoubtedly love to see Van Dam back in action as well. He was one of the most popular superstars of the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras, and his ECW legacy is still celebrated to this day.