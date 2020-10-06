Robin Wright, 54, Shares A Stunning Beach Snap While Reminiscing Over Her Bikini Body: ‘Ahhhhhh Youth’

Robin Wright, 54, took to her Instagram account on Monday night to reminisce about her youth and her former bikini body as she shared a stunning throwback beach snap.

In the decades-old photo, Robin is seen rocking a racy look, which included a white cropped t-shirt. The garment boasted short sleeves and a low-cut neckline as it hung loosely from her body.

She added a pair of blue and white floral bikini bottoms, which were cut high on her curvy hips and clung tightly around her slender waist as they exposed her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the flashback shot. She accessorized the style with a bracelet on her wrist.

In the pic, Robin is seen standing on the beach. She pushed her hip out and placed both of her hands on her hips. She had her shoulders relaxed and one knee bent as she turned her foot out.

In the background, a cloudy sky could be seen, as well as the long strip of sandy shore. Other beachgoers could also be spotted in the distance. The ocean rolled in beside her as she stared off into the horizon. She revealed in the caption of the post that the photo was taken in Maui sometime in the early 1980s.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that she had pushed over one of her shoulders.

Robin’s 595,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 20,000 times within the first 15 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 260 messages during that time.

“Beautiful then and now,” one follower stated.

“You still look amazing,” remarked another.

“You are still so beautiful! You haven’t aged a bit!” a third person gushed.

“As gorgeous as you were at 18, you are a vision today,” a fourth user wrote.

The actress doesn’t seem to mind showing off her fit figure in stylish ensembles in her online pics. She’s become known for rocking stunning dresses, skimpy shorts, and sexy pajama sets in her online snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Robin recently drew the eye of her followers when she posed in a gorgeous white dress with a black belt to cinch her waist. The garment included a slit to show off her kill legs. To date, that post has pulled in more than 9,000 likes and nearly 80 comments.