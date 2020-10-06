Jade Grobler Snaps A Selfie In A White Bikini On Instagram: ‘Little Getaway’

Jade Grobler wowed her fans on Tuesday, October 6, with a sexy new Instagram update. The South African-born influencer rocked a skimpy white bikini that showcased her killer curves as she posed indoors for a mirror selfie.

In the new post, Jade was dressed in scanty swimwear, standing in front of a mirror inside the bathroom. She placed her right hand on the sink as she posed front and center. She was holding her phone with her left hand, angling the mobile device in front of her face. The babe had a serious look on her face as she took the selfie.

Jade sported a skimpy bikini top. The cups appeared fully lined and were cut so small that it barely contained her voluptuous chest. As a result, the garment failed to cover the entirety of her bust. The plunging neckline allowed her to expose much of her décolletage, and the snug fit of the piece pushed her breasts inward — making her cleavage look prominent. The undergarment was lined with lace-like decor and had strings tied in between the cups.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms. The scanty underwear featured a tiny piece of fabric that only covered what was necessary. The waistband sat low enough for her to reveal plenty of skin around her toned midsection. Its high leg cuts helped highlight her curvy hips, as well as her thighs. Viewers also couldn’t help but notice her flat tummy, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

Jade left her blond hair loose and parted to the side as she opted for a mostly straight hairstyle. She wore two layers of necklaces and several rings.

In the caption, Jade shared with her fans that she was on a trip. According to the geotag, she was at the beautiful town of Mount Tamborine in South East Queensland.

In less than a day of being live on the popular photo-sharing app, the brand-new social media share earned more than 9,000 likes and upward of 120 comments. Some of her eager online supporters flocked to the comments section to leave compliments about her latest jaw-dropping display while countless other followers struggled with words and opted to use a string of emoji.

“You are looking hot, girl!! Somebody stop me!!!” a fan commented.

“To me, you are the most beautiful woman in the world. Wow! You are perfect. I love everything about you, including your hard accent,” wrote another social media admirer.

“By far, you are the most free-spirited influencer I have known. I just adore your vibe, and your love for animals,” added a third follower.