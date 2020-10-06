NBA Rumors: Nuggets Could Acquire Jrue Holiday For Package Centered On Bol Bol, Per ‘Denver Stiff’

Since the departure of Anthony Davis last summer, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran point guard Jrue Holiday and his future with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans may have said that they still consider him as part of their long-term future with the team currently in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, most people see him as a potential trade candidate in the 2020 offseason. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding Holiday to their roster, including the Western Conference finalist, Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets have established an impressive performance in the 2020 Playoffs, overcoming a 3-1 deficit in the first two rounds before being eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. However, in order to have a better chance of conquering the West Coast and contending for the NBA championship title next year, the Nuggets obviously need to surround Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray with more star power. According to Zach Mikash of SB Nation’s Denver Stiffs, the Nuggets could acquire Holiday from the Pelicans by sending a package that includes Bol Bol, Will Barton, Gary Harris, and a 2020 first-round pick to New Orleans.

If the trade becomes a reality, Mikash believes it will help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster. For the Pelicans, the proposed deal would allow them to add a young and promising big man in Bol who perfectly fits the timeline of their core of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart.

“Given that he’s on a two way deal it will give the Pelicans options on how to handle him financially and also makes him the best bargain chip the Nuggets have,” Mikash wrote, referring to Bol. “He provides the Pelicans a unique player to put next to Zion Williamson and with Jaxson Hayes able to fill the traditional center role, the combo of Bol and Williamson has to potential to be a nightmare pairing at the forward position the likes of which the NBA has never seen.”

Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Meanwhile, though it would cost them a potential unicorn in Bol, two quality role players, and a first-rounder, the suggested trade would make a lot of sense for the Nuggets. Holiday would immediately address their need for a third star that could help Jokic and Murray carry the team in the 2020-21 NBA season. Holiday would boost the Nuggets’ performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable third scoring option, playmaker, rebounder, perimeter defender, and floor-spacer.

This season, he averaged 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Though he originally plays as a point guard, Holiday wouldn’t have a hard time making himself with Murray in Denver’s backcourt. He’s not only capable of efficiently playing at the shooting guard position, but he also possesses the ability to excel in an off-ball capacity. If Holiday manages to build good chemistry with Jokic and Murray while remaining an All-Star caliber talent, the Nuggets could have their own “Big Three” next year.